Penbrook Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,410 NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NPK International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPKI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NPK International from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NPK International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPKI opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. NPK International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $907.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.10.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%.The company had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,740.42. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $76,127.55. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 252,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,914 shares of company stock valued at $819,686. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NPK International

(Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.