NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,711 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1%

KDP stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,512 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

