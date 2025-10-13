Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $120,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 286.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,927 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 152.7% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.51 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

