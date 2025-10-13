McKesson Corporation $MCK Holdings Decreased by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MCK opened at $763.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $707.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $492.39 and a 1-year high of $776.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.