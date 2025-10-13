Concord Asset Management LLC VA Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.