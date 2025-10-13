Concord Asset Management LLC VA Reduces Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.