Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,412 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $831.37 million, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -237.29%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.