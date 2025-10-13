Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,386,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.