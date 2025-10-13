T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,680,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 673,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 658,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 87,060 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

