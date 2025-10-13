Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.89 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,915 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,721,000 after buying an additional 183,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,582,000 after buying an additional 1,269,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,199,000 after buying an additional 700,978 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,500,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of CZR stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

