Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $13,869,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $265.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $326.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average of $282.49. SAP SE has a one year low of $225.67 and a one year high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.