Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 191,044 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $GCOR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $41.79 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.