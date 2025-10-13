Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $169.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $183.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.84.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

