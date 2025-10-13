Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.