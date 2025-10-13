Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $309.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.70 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $319.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,884 shares of company stock worth $11,406,825. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

