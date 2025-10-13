Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CAH opened at $156.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

