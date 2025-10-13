Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $892,000 Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. $MCRB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,005,641 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.45. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

