Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 492 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Melius started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.30.

Shares of DPZ opened at $406.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $397.12 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.41 and a 200-day moving average of $458.89.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

