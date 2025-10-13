US Bancorp DE Sells 22,093 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 14,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $3,894,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,977,920.58. The trade was a 28.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Zillow Group stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -257.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

