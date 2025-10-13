Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 679,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GIS opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

