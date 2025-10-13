Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,479 Shares of Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 408.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 318.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

SYM stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -910.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $71.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $10,219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,264. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Symbotic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

