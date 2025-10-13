Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

