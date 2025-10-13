Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in GXO Logistics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

NYSE:GXO opened at $51.39 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

