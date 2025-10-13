Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 334.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $117.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

