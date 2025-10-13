IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $124.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

