Callan Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Johnson Rice cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

