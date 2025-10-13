Blair William & Co. IL Buys 31,088 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after acquiring an additional 633,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,828,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,456,000 after buying an additional 2,961,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.68 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.