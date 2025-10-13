Callan Family Office LLC Has $37.59 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $343.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.