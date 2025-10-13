Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2025 – Freshpet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

10/8/2025 – Freshpet had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Freshpet had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2025 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2025 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other Freshpet news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,240. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley purchased 814 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $672,745.50. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,008 shares of company stock worth $332,305. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

