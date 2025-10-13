Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,972 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

