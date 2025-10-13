MGO One Seven LLC Buys 12,375 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SHW opened at $332.51 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.02 and a 200 day moving average of $348.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.