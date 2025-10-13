Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $361,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 11.2%

BATS PSEP opened at $42.50 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $758.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

