Eastern Bank Sells 635 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after buying an additional 298,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,961,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 83,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.