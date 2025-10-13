ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $87.83 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

