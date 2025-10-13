Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $97,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after buying an additional 1,343,007 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital AG boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 849,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,094,000 after buying an additional 637,440 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 283.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 516,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 381,656 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 255.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 522,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,474,000 after buying an additional 375,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,668,000 after buying an additional 349,255 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

