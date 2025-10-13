Aberdeen Group plc Buys 24,721 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $40,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $179.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

