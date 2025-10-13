Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $198.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

