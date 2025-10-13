PDS Planning Inc Buys New Stake in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 1,189.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $39,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $120.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Arete upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $146.91 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

