PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.4% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,467,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $232.81 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.20 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.