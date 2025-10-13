Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,130.29.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,668.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,504.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,696.55. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

