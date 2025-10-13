JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $198.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.66 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

