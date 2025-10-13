Allen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Allen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $190.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

