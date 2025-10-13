Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Welltower by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 837,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,697,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 247.8% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.