Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.42.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $136.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

