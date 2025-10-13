Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,061,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $399,752,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 130,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $203,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 284,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,373.40. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,560 shares of company stock worth $409,524 in the last ninety days. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $52.47 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

