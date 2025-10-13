Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,191,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ VCRB opened at $78.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $78.97.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
