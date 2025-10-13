Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $45,000 Stake in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Curbline Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Curbline Properties declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

