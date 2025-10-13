QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.