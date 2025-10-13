QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,430 Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dayforce by 53.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 38.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $222,296.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,333,866.26. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $861,578 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair cut Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen cut Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAY

Dayforce Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DAY opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dayforce, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.