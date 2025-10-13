Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $52,000 in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF $QDTE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares during the period.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

About Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

